Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. William Blair cut Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,788. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $219,149,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $275,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,307 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,507.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,793,466. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

