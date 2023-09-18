Morgan Stanley Lowers PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $26.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PENN. Craig Hallum downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,798. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix bought 11,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $250,140.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,919.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,435,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,200,000 after acquiring an additional 354,877 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after purchasing an additional 153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

