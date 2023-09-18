Grassi Investment Management Sells 12,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 346.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.3 %

MO opened at $43.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.89%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

