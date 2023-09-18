Grassi Investment Management Acquires 794 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 197,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $8,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $42.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $156.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

