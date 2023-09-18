Grassi Investment Management Buys 8,725 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 14,774 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 500,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,366,000 after buying an additional 197,577 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 372.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,004,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Argus boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,807 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,149 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $57.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.