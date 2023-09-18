Reviewing DigitalTown (DGTW) & The Competition

DigitalTown (OTCMKTS:DGTW – Get Free Report) is one of 326 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare DigitalTown to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalTown and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalTown N/A N/A N/A DigitalTown Competitors -198.52% -202.63% -10.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DigitalTown and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalTown 0 0 0 0 N/A DigitalTown Competitors 562 2490 5807 74 2.60

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.15%. Given DigitalTown’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DigitalTown has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares DigitalTown and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalTown N/A N/A 0.00 DigitalTown Competitors $542.03 million -$6.11 million 735.32

DigitalTown’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than DigitalTown. DigitalTown is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DigitalTown shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of DigitalTown shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About DigitalTown

DigitalTown, Inc. provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce. The company was formerly known as BDC Capital Inc. and changed its name to DigitalTown, Inc. in March 2007. DigitalTown, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. On December 13, 2021, the voluntary petition of DigitalTown, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on September 8, 2020.

