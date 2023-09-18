Critical Comparison: Timken (NYSE:TKR) vs. Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG)

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) and Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Timken and Decker Manufacturing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Timken $4.50 billion 1.15 $407.40 million $5.90 12.33 Decker Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Timken has higher revenue and earnings than Decker Manufacturing.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timken 0 4 4 0 2.50 Decker Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Timken and Decker Manufacturing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Timken currently has a consensus target price of $92.89, indicating a potential upside of 27.73%. Given Timken’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Timken is more favorable than Decker Manufacturing.

Profitability

This table compares Timken and Decker Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timken 9.08% 20.87% 8.67% Decker Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Timken shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Timken shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Timken beats Decker Manufacturing on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives. It also provides power transmission systems and flight-critical components for civil and military aircraft, which include bearings, turbine engine components, gears, and housings. This segment sells its parts through a network of authorized automotive and heavy-truck distributors to individual end-users, equipment owners, operators, and maintenance shops. The Process Industries segment provides industrial bearings and assemblies; industrial motion components, such as gears and gearboxes; and linear motion products, couplings, seals, lubricants, chains, belts, and related products and services to OEMs and end users in various industries. It also offers aftermarket sales and service needs through a network of authorized industrial distributors; and repair and service for bearings and gearboxes, as well as electric motor rewind, repair, and services to end-users. The company offers its products under the Timken, Philadelphia Gear, GGB, Drives, Cone Drive, Rollon, Lovejoy, Diamond, BEKA, Spinea, and Groeneveld brands. The Timken Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications. It also provides shipping, technical assistance, product quality planning and production part approval processes. The company was formerly known as Decker Screw Products Company and changed its names to Decker Manufacturing Corporation in 1945. Decker Manufacturing Corporation was founded in 1927 and is based in Albion, Michigan.

