Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Financial Survey

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 4 1 0 2.20

Green Dot has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.72%. Given Green Dot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -122.85% -30.48% -25.07% Green Dot 3.21% 10.25% 1.78%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $19.39 million 1.52 $4.33 million ($0.86) -1.20 Green Dot $1.47 billion 0.53 $64.21 million $0.90 16.41

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Dot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6.84, indicating that its share price is 584% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Dot beats Digihost Technology on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It also provides money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

