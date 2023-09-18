Critical Analysis: BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) & US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE)

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) and US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackSky Technology and US Nuclear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackSky Technology -106.33% -68.70% -33.54% US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackSky Technology $65.35 million 2.74 -$74.17 million ($0.62) -2.05 US Nuclear N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares BlackSky Technology and US Nuclear’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

US Nuclear has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackSky Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackSky Technology and US Nuclear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackSky Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 US Nuclear 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackSky Technology presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.22%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than US Nuclear.

Summary

BlackSky Technology beats US Nuclear on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company's Spectra AI software platform processes a range of observations from its satellite constellation and external data sources, including imaging, radar and radio frequency satellites, environmental sensors, asset tracking sensors, Internet-of-Things (IoT) connected devices, internet-enabled narrative sources, and a variety of geotemporal data feeds. It offers a range of services comprising object, change, and anomaly detection; site monitoring; analytical solutions; develops and delivers launch vehicles, satellites, and payload systems; and engineering services. The company's products and services are used in national and homeland security, supply chain intelligence, crisis management, critical infrastructure monitoring, economic intelligence, and other applications. BlackSky Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About US Nuclear

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and Tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors. It also provides vehicle, personnel, exit, and room monitors; radon air monitors and radon switch products to determine the radon content in the air in basements, mills, mines, and buildings; handheld survey meters, as well as personal dosimeters and pocket micro-R meters; and port security equipment. In addition, the company offers software, which measures gamma and neutron radiation levels; airborne radioactivity levels; temperature and humidity in the facility; status of security doors; wind speed and direction; and barometric pressure. Its products and services are used in nuclear reactor plants, universities, local and state hospitals, government agencies, and emergency medical technicians/first responders, as well as in airports, cargo, screening as ports and borders, and other critical infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Canoga Park, California.

