Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) & Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Head-To-Head Review

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) and Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trane Technologies and Reliance Worldwide’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trane Technologies $15.99 billion 2.89 $1.76 billion $8.11 24.97 Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trane Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Reliance Worldwide.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trane Technologies 11.18% 31.22% 10.45% Reliance Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Trane Technologies and Reliance Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

80.7% of Trane Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trane Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Trane Technologies and Reliance Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trane Technologies 3 7 6 0 2.19 Reliance Worldwide 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trane Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $198.41, suggesting a potential downside of 2.01%. Given Trane Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trane Technologies is more favorable than Reliance Worldwide.

Summary

Trane Technologies beats Reliance Worldwide on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps. The company also provides building management, telematic, control, energy efficiency and infrastructure program, geothermal, thermal energy, thermostats, rate chambers, package heating and cooling, temporary heating and cooling, and unitary systems; bus, rail, and multi-pipe heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; and container, diesel-powered, truck, industrial, rail, self-powered truck, trailer, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration and air filtration systems, as well as aftermarket and OEM parts and supplies. In addition, it offers energy and facility management, installation and performance contracting, repair and maintenance, and rental services. It markets and sells its products under the Trane and Thermo King brands through sales offices, distributors, and dealers; and through sales and service companies with a supporting chain of distributors. The company was formerly known as Ingersoll-Rand Plc and changed its name to Trane Technologies plc in March 2020. Trane Technologies plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

About Reliance Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers plumbing solutions comprising brass and plastic push-to-connect plumbing fittings, other fittings, pipes, valves, and integrated installation solutions; appliance installations solutions, such as fluid tech and appliance installation and repair services; and other products. The company provides its products under the SharkBite, JG Speedfit, HoldRite, CashAcme, Reliance Valves, MultiSafe, and John Guest brands. It distributes its products through retail, wholesale, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates in Australia, New Zealand, Korea, China, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, the Czech Republic, and Poland. Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.