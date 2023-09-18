Analyzing Virginia National Bankshares (VABK) and Its Peers

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) is one of 151 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Virginia National Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virginia National Bankshares 32.16% 17.87% 1.49% Virginia National Bankshares Competitors 21.62% 12.41% 1.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virginia National Bankshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virginia National Bankshares $70.39 million $23.44 million 7.97 Virginia National Bankshares Competitors $223.01 billion $1.88 billion 8.74

Volatility & Risk

Virginia National Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virginia National Bankshares. Virginia National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Virginia National Bankshares has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virginia National Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virginia National Bankshares and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virginia National Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Virginia National Bankshares Competitors 1158 6842 6523 276 2.40

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 57.21%. Given Virginia National Bankshares’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virginia National Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Virginia National Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Virginia National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Virginia National Bankshares pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Virginia National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Virginia National Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans, real estate construction and land loans, commercial real estate loans, and 1-4 family residential mortgages, as well as consumer loans comprising student loans, revolving credit, and other fixed payment loans. In addition, it provides automated teller machines, internet banking, treasury, and cash management services; merchant and debit card services; and wealth and investment advisory, brokerage, insurance, consulting, and related services. Further, the company offers investment management, corporate trustee, trust and estate administration, IRA administration, house investment management, and custody services. It serves individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations in the Charlottesville/Albemarle County, Fauquier County, Manassas, Prince William County, Richmond, and Winchester market areas in Virginia. Virginia National Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

