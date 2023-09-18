GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) & Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Financial Survey

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GigCapital5 and Positron, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A Positron 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of GigCapital5 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of Positron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Positron has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GigCapital5 and Positron’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A Positron $730,000.00 47.09 -$2.31 million N/A N/A

Positron has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and Positron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -12.54% Positron -173.76% -559.29% -55.29%

Summary

GigCapital5 beats Positron on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

About Positron

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines. Positron Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Niagara Falls, New York.

