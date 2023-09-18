Reviewing SHF (SHFS) and Its Competitors

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Free Report) is one of 87 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SHF to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 60.5% of SHF shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SHF and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 SHF Competitors 323 1359 2004 69 2.48

Profitability

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.84%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 28.22%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SHF is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares SHF and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF -373.84% -51.77% -15.43% SHF Competitors -103.59% -32.57% -9.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SHF and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SHF -$28.22 million -$35.13 million -0.33 SHF Competitors $3.40 billion $432.43 million 7.19

SHF’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SHF. SHF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

SHF has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SHF’s peers have a beta of 6.02, meaning that their average share price is 502% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF peers beat SHF on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

SHF Company Profile

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

