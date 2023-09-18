Contrasting Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) & Its Peers

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Free Report) is one of 66 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Yoshiharu Global to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global -53.47% -94.50% -31.16% Yoshiharu Global Competitors 0.66% -18.12% 1.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yoshiharu Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Yoshiharu Global Competitors 369 3169 4132 244 2.54

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Yoshiharu Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yoshiharu Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

0.2% of Yoshiharu Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $9.00 million -$3.49 million -1.05 Yoshiharu Global Competitors $1.71 billion $94.23 million 50.45

Yoshiharu Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global. Yoshiharu Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Yoshiharu Global competitors beat Yoshiharu Global on 9 of the 9 factors compared.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi rolls, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

