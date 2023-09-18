Head-To-Head Survey: EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA) & Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI)

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) and Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EUDA Health and Mitesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EUDA Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EUDA Health $8.87 million 4.05 -$24.88 million N/A N/A Mitesco $690,000.00 0.15 -$23.24 million ($4.50) 0.00

This table compares EUDA Health and Mitesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mitesco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EUDA Health.

Risk and Volatility

EUDA Health has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitesco has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EUDA Health and Mitesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EUDA Health N/A N/A N/A Mitesco -3,365.15% N/A -269.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of EUDA Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Mitesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EUDA Health beats Mitesco on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses. The company is also involved in the property management that services shopping malls, business office building, or residential apartments. EUDA Health Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Mitesco

Mitesco, Inc. operates medical clinics under The Good Clinic name. The company offers healthcare technology and services. It also provides preventative and wellness care, primary and behavioral care service, nutrition coaching, telehealth care, and population health related services. In addition, the company sells books, vitamins, supplements, and essential oil related products. The company was formerly known as True Nature Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Mitesco, Inc. in April 2020. Mitesco, Inc. is based in Deephaven, Minnesota.

