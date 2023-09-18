Brokerages Set Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Price Target at $72.58

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Boston Properties news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $4,362,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BXP opened at $66.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $83.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

