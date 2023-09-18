Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Pentair alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pentair

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $66.86 on Monday. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $71.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In related news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $2,328,006.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after buying an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after purchasing an additional 479,701 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Pentair by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,386,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,291,000 after purchasing an additional 367,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.