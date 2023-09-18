Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Target Price at $54.91

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.15.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $828,901,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after buying an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $332,276,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,757,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.80. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $81.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

