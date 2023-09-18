HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

HP Stock Down 1.7 %

HPQ stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at $309,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

