Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

SNN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

