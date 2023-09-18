Brokerages Set ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT at $19.07

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACVA. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Shares of ACVA opened at $15.60 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $124.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.44 million. Research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $2,576,312.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,392.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $302,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 143,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $2,576,312.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,392.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,229 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $2,195,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

