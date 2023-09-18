Analysts Set ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Target Price at $19.09

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.09.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ING

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.4267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.