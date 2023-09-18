Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIRI. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

In related news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 7,113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 946,731 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,314,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 327,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 60,307 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. 10.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 7.6 %

SIRI stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.16.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.