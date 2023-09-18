Brokerages Set SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Target Price at $28.00

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIBN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

SI-BONE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SIBN opened at $22.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $858.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 0.95. SI-BONE has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.55 and a current ratio of 11.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SI-BONE news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

