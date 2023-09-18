TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives $13.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at $945,734.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $103,820. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPIC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.81.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

