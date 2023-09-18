Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $79.79 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTR. Bank of America cut their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Get Nutrien alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.