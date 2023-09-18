Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Receives $16.02 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC increased their price objective on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.69 on Monday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $19.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $1.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

