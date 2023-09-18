ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $3.96 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.96.

Several brokerages have commented on PRQR. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market cap of $130.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.02.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.23% and a negative net margin of 1,427.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. Equities analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

