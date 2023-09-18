Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.47.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

NYSE CNI opened at $116.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

