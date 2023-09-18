Analysts Set Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target at $61.94

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.94.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $79.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at $471,613.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

