US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,510,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,482,000 after buying an additional 1,484,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in US Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in US Foods by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,485,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,472,000 after purchasing an additional 265,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,136,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,021,000 after purchasing an additional 380,446 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

