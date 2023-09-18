US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.45.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
USFD stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.51.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
