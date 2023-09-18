Analysts Set Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) PT at $29.88

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.88.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Everbridge news, Director Richard A. Damore bought 11,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.39 per share, with a total value of $246,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,347 shares in the company, valued at $388,399.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 7,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $225,230.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 12,161 shares of company stock valued at $270,543 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,072,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,710,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVBG stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

