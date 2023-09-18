Brokerages Set Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target at $14.00

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Sportradar Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after buying an additional 920,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $10.61 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.25 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

