Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Target Price at $15.43

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Tronox alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Tronox

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

Institutional Trading of Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 2,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $32,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,485.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tronox by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,745,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,132,000 after buying an additional 440,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tronox by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,729,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,527,000 after buying an additional 920,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,140,000 after buying an additional 157,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 49.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,064,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after buying an additional 2,006,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Price Performance

NYSE:TROX opened at $13.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. Tronox has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

Tronox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.