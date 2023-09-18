Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $375.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $375.25.
SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $330.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Saia from $367.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,684.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 642.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.
Saia stock opened at $406.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.57. Saia has a twelve month low of $176.70 and a twelve month high of $443.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $411.16 and a 200-day moving average of $332.07.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $694.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
