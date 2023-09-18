Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Dana in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dana

Insider Transactions at Dana

Institutional Trading of Dana

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,803.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,803.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Dana by 121.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Dana by 15.7% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the second quarter worth $189,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DAN opened at $15.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Dana has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dana will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.