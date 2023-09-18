Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$267.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BYD. National Bankshares cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$247.00 to C$280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$252.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$242.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$234.90. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$164.90 and a 12 month high of C$256.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.17. The stock has a market cap of C$5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.32. Boyd Group Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$962.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 8.4502513 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 12.55%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

