Brokerages Set Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) PT at $104.82

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.67.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $88.21. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

