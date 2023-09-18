Analysts Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $82.38

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.38.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sempra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,986,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after buying an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock opened at $73.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. Sempra has a 52 week low of $68.27 and a 52 week high of $86.51.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.25%.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

