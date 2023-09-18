Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) PT at C$51.94

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$51.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at C$47.46 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$36.38 and a 12-month high of C$50.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.66. The stock has a market cap of C$61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of C$11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.