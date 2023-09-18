Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

VNOM stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.86.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 million. Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 128.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

