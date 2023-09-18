Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,637 shares of company stock worth $4,114,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after acquiring an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after acquiring an additional 628,900 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $245.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.53. Verisk Analytics has a twelve month low of $162.94 and a twelve month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

