Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $289.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.79.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 0.5% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $255.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $188.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $283.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.09.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

