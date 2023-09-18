Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KYMR. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,874,000 after buying an additional 1,329,481 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,417,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,096,000 after buying an additional 1,680,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after buying an additional 21,544 shares during the period.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.51. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 305.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

