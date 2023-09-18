Brokerages Set Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Target Price at $43.80

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.80.

TS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenaris during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Tenaris during the second quarter worth $76,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $32.63 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

