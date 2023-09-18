Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE CNK opened at $16.77 on Monday. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cinemark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cinemark by 272.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cinemark by 38.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter valued at $48,000.

About Cinemark

)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

