Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,406,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total transaction of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1,415.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WSM opened at $143.99 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $146.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.88%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

