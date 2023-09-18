Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,638 ($33.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 8th.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.59) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,804.20 ($35.09) on Monday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,124 ($26.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,814 ($35.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,076.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,583 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,572.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,153.85%.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

