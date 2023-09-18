Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 18th, 2023

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,638 ($33.01).

Several research firms recently issued reports on REL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($38.79) to GBX 3,170 ($39.67) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Investec raised shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.67) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,770 ($34.66) price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REL

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox purchased 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($32.59) per share, with a total value of £24,738 ($30,957.33). 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relx Stock Performance

LON:REL opened at GBX 2,804.20 ($35.09) on Monday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,124 ($26.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,814 ($35.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,076.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,583 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,572.82.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,153.85%.

About Relx

(Get Free Report

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (LON:REL)

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.