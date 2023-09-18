Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.71.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $13.42 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.73 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 129.90% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $38.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after buying an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,959,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after buying an additional 1,090,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,845,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after buying an additional 1,047,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 716,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 569,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

