DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

DLO opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. DLocal had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. DLocal’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in DLocal by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in DLocal during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

